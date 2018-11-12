Five of the best team goals after Ilkay Gundogan’s effort in the Manchester derby

All of City’s outfield players touched the ball in the build-up to the 86th-minute strike at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side retained possession for more than two minutes.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five of the finest team goals.

Carlos Alberto – BRAZIL v Italy, World Cup final, 1970

Alberto earned his place in World Cup folklore when he finished off a patient passing move. Steaming in from the right channel, the defender met Pele’s perfectly weighted lay-off with a shot low from a tight angle as Brazil claimed the trophy with an emphatic 4-1 win.

Esteban Cambiasso – ARGENTINA v Serbia, World Cup, 2006

Esteban Cambiasso, left, lit up the 2006 World Cup (Cathal McNaughton/PA)

Then Inter Milan midfielder Cambiasso applied the finishing touches to a 54-second team move composed of 25 passes. After Argentina dispossessed their opponents deep inside their own half, Cambiasso eventually played a one-two with Hernan Crespo just inside the area before rifling into the roof of the net during a 6-0 win.

Jack Wilshere – ARSENAL v Norwich, Premier League, 2013

Jack Wilshere side-footed home against Norwich in October 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)

Winner of Match of the Day’s 2013-14 goal of the season, Wilshere volleyed home after some intricate, one-touch play on the edge of Norwich’s box. The England midfielder collected the ball inside Arsenal’s half and, with assistance from Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud, cut through the Canaries’ defence to slot home 19 seconds later.

Leroy Sane – Arsenal v MANCHESTER CITY, Premier League, 2018

Another masterclass from Guardiola’s Premier League champions. The Gunners were chasing shadows at the Emirates Stadium in March as six City players combined for an 18-pass move. It was started deep in defence by captain Vincent Kompany and culminated with Germany forward Sane finding space in front of Hector Bellerin to touch home Kyle Walker’s cross.

Nacer Chadli – BELGIUM v Japan, World Cup, 2018

Belgium completed a remarkable comeback from two goals down when Chadli tapped in following a ruthless stoppage-time counter-attack. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois released Kevin De Bruyne after claiming a Japan corner, he then played the ball wide to Thomas Meunier and, after a clever step over from Romelu Lukaku, Chadli was on hand to add the vital touch.

