First picture of Sadio Mané in Bayern Munich kit as winger undergoes medical for £35m transfer

Sadio Mané donned the Bayern Munich badge for the first time on Tuesday as he underwent a medical in Bavaria.

A £35million deal has been struck to take the Senegalese winger from Liverpool to the Bundesliga giants, leading to Liverpool’s move for Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Mane’s flight into Munich landed in the morning before he made his way to his medical.

At lunchtime, the 30-year-old appeared out of the medical centre in Bayern training kit to sign autographs.

Mane is expected to be presented as a Bayern player on Wednesday after signing a three-year deal with the club.

Before travelling to Germany to seal the deal, Mane visited his home village of Bambali to witness the latest work of his charity. A £455,000 hospital has been built in the area along with a £250,000 school.

The winger also played football with locals before checking out a new fuel station he has contributed to the building of.

