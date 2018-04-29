Firmino signs long-term Liverpool deal

Roberto Firmino has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the club have announced.

The 26-year-old Brazil forward has become a key player for the Reds since arriving at Anfield from Hoffenheim in 2015, scoring 50 goals in 140 appearances.

Firmino has netted 27 times this season to fire Liverpool to the brink of a

top-four spot in the Premier League and on the verge of the Champions League final. Roberto Firmino His brace last Tuesday helped Jurgen Klopp’s men build a 5-2 lead over Roma in their European semi-final, with the second leg taking place in Italy on Wednesday.

“It was an easy decision,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I’ve grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here.

“Everything fits in the best possible way. My team-mates are fantastic and I am very grateful to be able to play with them at this club. Roberto Firmino has hailed the Liverpool fans “I love to play for Liverpool FC. The fans are excellent and fantastic in how they support us all the way. They support us throughout the games and the work they do during the match is beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez insists Liverpool cannot afford to change their game-plan against Roma if they want to secure a place in the Champions League final. Klopp’s side take a three-goal lead to the Stadio Olimpico but the Reds will look to extend not defend that advantage.

Joe Gomez “We have shown this season our best form of defence is attack so we will probably just do that again,” said Gomez after Saturday’s disappointing goalless draw at home to Stoke, which saw Liverpool creep closer to securing a top-four finish.

“Obviously we will be wary they have their threats and the two goals they scored will keep us on our toes and we will be defensively aware.

“But I don’t think we can go there and afford to just sit off and try to defend the whole game because that will bring pressure and that is not the type of football we play. “We want to go there on the front foot and try to add to the goals.”

