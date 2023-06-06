Fiorentina’s ultras are known more for their imagination, not nastiness – but will not back down if provoked

The risk of violence exists, although it is likely that both fans in Prague will be kept under control. The Fiorentina ultras are not known to be the ones who ‘light the spark’ but – according to ultras law – they do not back down if provoked.

This year in the Conference League, we have seen violence in Holland and Portugal, but when Florence was ‘invaded’ by the peaceful fans of Hearts and the (somewhat less) peaceful fans of Lech Poznan and Basel, the matches passed without incident.

I do not know how the West Ham ultras are ‘categorised’ – whether they are particularly violent or peaceful – but the Fiorentina fans are more focused on a historic final for the club (who won their only European trophy in 1961), and on a choreography in the corners that will be as spectacular as that seen at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for the Coppa Italia final.

In reality, Fiorentina’s ultras are known more for their imagination than for their nastiness, and in Italy they are recognised for being warm but ultimately fair fans. In the league this year, the fans in the more expensive stands have been the most problematic, with isolated insults to opposing coaches and, unfortunately, a few racist phrases.

The ultras culture exists everywhere. The one in Florence is peculiar: opposite political factions coexist in the stands, extreme right and extreme left, who unite to support their club without problem. First Fiorentina, then the rest!

Outside the stadium, those groups would be sworn enemies, but when it comes to Fiorentina they co-ordinate and work together. Only in Florence can something like this happen.

For Fiorentina, this final is an epoch-making event. Fiorentina is a historic club in Italy, but it has won much less than other clubs: two Scudetti, six Italian Cups, one Italian Super Cup and and a Cup Winners’ Cup, back in 1961. The last trophy won was in 2001, a Coppa Italia. In this respect, they resemble West Ham, who won their only European competition in 1965.

For Fiorentina, this is a date with history, not long after losing the Coppa Italia final to Inter. The American owner dreams of winning his first trophy after four years in Florence. And, no small detail, if Fiorentina were to lose, they would risk being out of European competition next year. That is why the Conference League is of great importance.

The final will be very tactical. Fiorentina know that West Ham in Europe turn from Dr Jekyll to Mr Hyde, so they have the perception that it will be a very difficult game. At the same time Fiorentina only play one way, based on intensity and ball possession. They cannot change.

It often produces more possession than goals. The defence are prone to individual mistakes in every game: everything will depend on the ability of the West Ham strikers to exploit them.