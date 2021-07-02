Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan fumes after controversial Mark Doyle goal sparks Drogheda comback

Drogheda United produced a fine comeback win to beat Finn Harps at Head In The Game Park but their first-half equaliser left Ollie Horgan seething at another perceived injustice against his team.

Will Seymore’s first goal in Irish football was cancelled out by Mark Doyle’s controversial leveller. Darragh Markey and Daniel O’Reilly added goals late in each half to ensure the three points stayed on Boyneside.

Horgan was left incensed though at how Drogheda’s equaliser came about. Barry McNamee needed treatment on the field and his team played the ball out to allow medics enter the field. When returning the ball, Drogheda’s James Brown forced Harps’ goalkeeper Mark McGinley to save and concede a corner.

Almost inevitably, Drogheda proceeded to score from it as Doyle stooped low to head in Luke Heeney’s delivery. It cancelled out Seymore’s fine 22-yard strike inside ten minutes. The side were up in arms. Eventually, Harps’ assistant Paul Hegarty was sent to the stands.

Markey produced a fine run and finish to hand Drogheda a half-time lead and then O’Reilly’s late effort, after being teed up by Dane Massey’s free-kick, found the net via a deflection off the wall. Harps were unable to use their sense of injustice to stir themselves to hit back late on.

Drogheda United – Odumosu; Phillips, O’Reilly, Massey; Brown, Deegan, Heeney (Clarke, 66), Kane; Markey, Lyons (Hughes, 84), Doyle (Corcoran, 68).

Finn Harps – McGinley; Boyle, Sadiki, Dunleavy; O’Sullivan (Connolly, 71), Barry (S Doherty, 56), Rainey, Seymore (T McNamee, 86), McNamee; Olowabi (Boyd, 71), Foley (Rodden, 86).

Ref – A Reale (Kildare)