Filippo’s still having his say as Dundalk are held by Sligo

This was a full blooded start to the season at the Showgrounds, a lively affair between two teams that look set to deliver plenty of entertainment this season.

It could be argued that the draw which ensued was a fair result in the sense that both teams wasted chances to take three points. But after slow starts in each half, it was Sligo Rovers that finished much the stronger, with the Dundalk bench animated as they lost their way and rode their luck in the final quarter. Sub Mark Byrne thought he had won it for the hosts but an offside flag ruined the youngster’s moment.

Unsurprisingly enough, after the scrutiny on their recent reshuffle of positions to comply with Pro Licence rules, it was coach Filippo Giovagnoli - rather than designated manager Shane Keegan - that was barking the instructions and parading the sideline for the business end of this game after the tide turned against his Dundalk side.

This is the serious business, after all.

And there was plenty for the Dundalk staff to ponder on their way home. It’s very early days of course and the attempt to establish understanding in a changed dressing room will be affected by the fact that Latvian wing back Raivis Jurkovskis and Faroese defender Sonni Nattestad will now go away on international duty and miss next week’s game with Finn Harps.

The guests started well here, and had another spell on top after the interval, yet they were stretched by the movement of Liam Buckley’s attacking players. After bouncing back from a terrible start to qualify for Europe last term, the evidence of this performnace suggests that they are set for another strong campaign.

Dundalk were tuned in at the outset, pressing hard and high and forcing mistakes from their hosts. It yielded them an early lead with midfielder Greg Sloggett putting pressure on Greg Bolger as he received an unconvincing backpass from goalkeeper Ed McGinty and it created a loose ball that was gleefully collected and converted by Patrick McEleney.

It appeared to be a statement of intent. But they switched off as Rovers stepped things up and warning signs had been delivered prior to the equaliser. Jamaican striker Romeo Parkes, who has returned for a second stint in the west, rose highest to dispatch a free kick from Robbie McCourt beyond Alessio Abibi.

Set piece concessions were an issue for Dundalk last term so this was a poor beginning in that regard.

Much of the pre-season excitement at The Showgrounds has centred around the emergence of young striker Johnny Kenny, the son of the Bit’O’Red legend of the same name.

The Leaving Cert student was given the responsibility of leading the line with Parkes and Jordan Gibson on either side and he handled himself well against seasoned opposition, threatening with one right footer following a superb first touch.

Both sides wasted better opportunities to take an interval lead with Gibson hitting the post following a fine team move driven by Parkes before Dundalk’s Pat Hoban fired wide after McGinty found himself in no man’s land.

It was entertaining fare, with Giovagnoli increasingly prominent on the sideline as the half progressed, especially as Dundalk briefly looked set to be forced into a reshuffle when Daniel Cleary went down injured but the centre half played on.

And the Lilywhites stepped things up for a spell with Hoban steering one header wide before another came back off the post with McGinty beaten.

However, Rovers responded impressively and looked the sharper side in the final stages, with Gibson denied by Abibi following a mazy run and Kenny getting away two shots that were blocked with the latter effort converted by Byrne via a pass from David Cawley but the linesman’s flag cut short the celebrations. The final whistle provided relief for a Dundalk side on the ropes.

