FIFA threatening a broadcast blackout in parts of Europe for women’s World Cup but RTÉ’s plans unaffected

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has issued an extraordinary threat to impose a Women’s World Cup TV black-out that will affect the most popular football countries in Europe.

However, supporters of the Irish team, who qualified for their first major tournament where they will open against hosts Australia on July 20, can relax as RTÉ’s coverage will not be affected.

However, BBC and ITV, who would have also broadcast Ireland’s matches, have not yet confirmed their planned coverage or whether they have bid on the event.

As it stands, Infantino has threatened not to broadcast the women's World Cup in five European countries unless TV companies improve their rights offers.

And he has linked the issue directly to the impossibility of granting equal prize money for women’s and men’s World Cups.

Infantino said European broadcasters had offered world football's governing body approximately €1m-€10m for the rights, compared with €100m-€200m for the men's World Cup.

"Should the offers continue not to be fair, we will be forced not to broadcast the FIFA women's World Cup into the 'big five' European countries," Infantino said.

"I call, therefore, on all players, fans, football officials, presidents, prime ministers, politicians and journalists all over the world to join us and support this call for a fair remuneration of women's football. Women deserve it, as simple as that."

In calling for improved offers, Infantino said all TV revenue for the tournament would be reinvested in women's football and that public broadcasters, in particular, such as the BBC, have a "duty to promote and invest in women's sport”.

Infantino has charged that the failure of TV companies to compose adequate bids prevents FIFA from allocating equal prize money for the competition.

For the first time, the organisation is selling the TV rights to the women’s World Cup separately from the men’s tournament.

Irish international Aine O’Gorman told Independent.ie earlier this year that rewarding men and women equally was a “no-brainer”.

“It should be done. It’s a no-brainer. It should be equal prize money straight away. I don’t think anything else should come into it.

“We talk about having equality, but we need to have equity as well. There needs to be equal opportunities until that money comes into us.

“This is the fastest-growing sport in the world. It can only be a positive thing. People confuse equality and equity. Women’s football needs to be given the platform to be the best you can be.”

However, Infantino has poured cold water on such a prospect and is laying the blame on broadcasters, particularly the behemoths from nations housing the “big five” European men’s leagues.

Infantino added that FIFA had trebled the total prize money to approximately €152m compared with the 2019 tournament in France and reiterated the organisation's desire to have equal pay for the men's and women's World Cups by 2026 and 2027.

1.12 billion people watched the 2019 women's World Cup in France - the most-watched women's tournament ever.

Almost half of the total viewing hours were from Europe, with an average viewing time of 4.14 hours per person across the whole tournament more than double the average of the rest of the world.

Kick-off times in Australia and New Zealand are generously less amenable to northern hemisphere viewing than the men’s World Cup in Qatar.

However, Ireland’s matches all take place after 9.0am in the morning.

The peak RTÉ TV audience at the final whistle of Ireland’s historic qualification-sealing win in Hampden Park last year was 593,000, with an average of 354,000, representing a 30 per cent share of the audience, with many more watching on the Player or listening on Radio.

"Maybe, because it is in Australia and New Zealand, it's not played on prime-time in Europe, but still, it is played at 9.0am or 10.0am, so it is quite a reasonable time," added Infantino.

Last summer, more than 365 million watched the Euro 2022 in England, with 50 million tuning in for England's victory over Germany in the Wembley final.

A peak BBC One television audience of 17.4 million made the final the most-watched women's football game on UK television. There were a further 5.9 million streams of the game on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.