FIFA planning new 24-team Club World Cup - report

The Times are reporting that the new competition could begin in 2021 with China likely to host the event.

The tournament would involve 12 European clubs with Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United and other clubs who have won three or more Champions League or European Cup expected to be invited to participate.

Three other clubs from Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Benfica, and Borussia Dortmund would complete the European contingent.