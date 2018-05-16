FIFA planning new 24-team Club World Cup - report
FIFA are planning to create a new Club World Cup that would see the current Club World Cup, which takes place every December, and the Confederations Cup scrapped, according to a report.
The Times are reporting that the new competition could begin in 2021 with China likely to host the event.
The tournament would involve 12 European clubs with Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United and other clubs who have won three or more Champions League or European Cup expected to be invited to participate.
Three other clubs from Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Benfica, and Borussia Dortmund would complete the European contingent.
The report claims that clubs would receive £100m each for entering the tournament and that FIFA will meet in June to rubber stamp the move. . Both UEFA and the Premier League are said to have concerns regarding the new competition.
Online Editors