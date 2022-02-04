Festy Ebosele set to be latest Irish player to make move to Serie A

IRELAND U21 cap Festy Ebosele is poised to become the latest Irish export to Italy as the Derby County man is about to join Udinese.

Reports in Italy suggest that the teenager is in Udine today for a medical. The January window saw St Patrick's Athletic conclude a deal to sell highly-rated defender James Abankwah to Udinese, while Ireland U17 cap Cathal Heffernan sealed a move to AC Milan, initially on loan with a permanent deal to be completed in the summer.

Udinese have been tracking Irish talent, aside from Abankwah, for some time and they hope to complete a deal to sign Ebosele (19) with Sky Italia claiming today that Ebosele had travelled to Udine for his medical.

The Wexford lad, who made his Derby debut last term and has made 22 appearances this season, is out of contract at the end of the season and Udinese will attempt to sign him on a long-term deal. His form with Derby has attracted interest while Italian clubs also noticed the winger when he featured, as a second half dub, in an U21 international last year when Italy won 2-0 in Dublin. He has been capped three times at U21 level.

Derby are resigned to the fact that being in administration due to their financial position, a situation which saw Wayne Rooney's side docked 21 points this season, means they have little power to hold on to players.

"Nine players we lost during the January window, and we lost a young lad from Derby, a 16-year-old who didn't want to leave the club. He didn't want to leave and I didn't want him to leave the club," Rooney said last week over the loss of teenager Omari Kellyman to Aston Villa.

"I get a text message saying he has been sold. From that point of view, the pride, the hope, the soul of this club is getting taken away from us and it's not right."