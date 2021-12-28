Ferran Torres completes move from Man City to Barcelona with £841m buyout clause

Ferran Torres has completed his move to Barcelona from Manchester City (Scott Heppell/PA)

Ferran Torres has completed his move from Manchester City to Barcelona, signing a five-and-a-half year contract that contains a one billion euro (£841million) buyout clause.

City accepted an offer understood to be worth an initial £46.7million, and a further £8.5m in potential add-ons, for the 21-year-old Spain international last week.

Both clubs have now confirmed the move, with Barcelona opting to publicise the high price of the release clause included in the winger’s deal.

Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to Barcelona. #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 28, 2021

Torres will be officially presented as a Barca player at an open training session at the Nou Camp on January 3, after the transfer window has formally opened.

A tweet from City read: “Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to Barcelona.”

Torres spent just 16 months at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 16 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions after signing from Valencia in the summer of 2020.

He was not thought to be unhappy at the club, with whom he won the Premier League last season, but became keen on the move after learning of the Catalan giants’ interest.

Barca have been beset by financial difficulties in recent months but have been able to fund the deal after securing a bank loan.

From City’s perspective, the deal represents a reasonable profit on their £20.9m outlay.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City.

“Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100 per cent, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies.

Expand Close Pep Guardiola (right) has no plans to replace Torres in the City squad with a specialist striker (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pep Guardiola (right) has no plans to replace Torres in the City squad with a specialist striker (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Injury unfortunately prevented him from playing more games this season, but Ferran is a player we have all enjoyed working with and we wish him all the best at Barcelona and for the rest of his career.”

Torres was bought primarily as a winger but also operated, with some success, as a centre-forward in a side short of natural strikers, notably scoring a hat-trick at Newcastle in May.

He was also a Carabao Cup winner and a Champions League finalist last season but had made only seven club appearances this term after breaking a metatarsal while on international duty in October.

Getting ready at home… Valencia 🚀

Here We Go! pic.twitter.com/uUJIeMxqdM — Ferran Torres (@FerranTorres20) December 26, 2021

He leaves with the team top of the table and firm favourites to win a fourth title in five years.

News of his impending exit led to speculation last week that City could look to replace him with a specialist striker next month but manager Pep Guardiola ruled that out.

“No, we’re not going to bring in any striker in January,” Guardiola said.

City’s latest challenge continues as they travel to Brentford on Wednesday.