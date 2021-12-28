Ferran Torres completes £46m move from Manchester City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has signed for Barcelona. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Ferran Torres has completed his move from Manchester City to Barcelona, both clubs have confirmed.

City accepted an offer worth an initial £46.7million for the Spain international last week.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the Nou Camp which Barcelona have publicised contains a buyout clause of one billion euros (£841million).

He will be officially presented as a Barcelona player on January 3, after the transfer window has formally opened.

A tweet from City read: "Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to Barcelona."