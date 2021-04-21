Ferran Soriano apologises to Manchester City supporters over Super League

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has apologised for the club’s involvement in the European Super League (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has written to supporters to apologise for the club’s involvement in the controversial European Super League.

City became the first club to officially pull out of the ill-fated project on Tuesday evening following a huge backlash against proposals for the breakaway competition.

The other five Premier League clubs involved soon followed them out and senior officials at some of them have since apologised.

Soriano has now done so too, sending an email to supporters on Wednesday evening.

We made a mistake and we sincerely apologise to our fans for the disappointment, frustration and anguish caused Ferran Soriano, Manchester City CEO

The Spaniard wrote: “As you know, Manchester City has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League.

“As always, when we make choices and decisions, we do so with the best interests of the club in mind and we believed that being part of such an initiative could give us a voice that might be imperative to our future ability to succeed and grow.

“However, in making that choice we failed to remind ourselves of the unbreakable link between the passion of our fans and the right to have the opportunity to earn success.

“It is a truth that is fundamental to the DNA of Manchester City and the board deeply regrets taking a decision that lost sight of the historic values of the club. We made a mistake and we sincerely apologise to our fans for the disappointment, frustration and anguish caused by the last 72 hours.

Expand Close City were one of six Premier League clubs to sign up for the breakaway competition (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp City were one of six Premier League clubs to sign up for the breakaway competition (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I want to personally assure you that the owners, chairman, board and staff are completely committed to ensuring that the club continues to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing well-being of both the English and European football pyramids and their associated competitions.

“We will embrace the opportunity to earn back the full trust of our stakeholders and the football family in general.”

PA Media