Fernandez bullish about Swansea’s survival hopes after Reds scalp

Federico Fernandez feels Swansea have discovered the belief to survive in the Premier League.

Federico Fernandez feels Swansea have discovered the belief to survive in the Premier League.

Swansea boosted their bid to beat the drop by upsetting Liverpool 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Monday night.

But the win did not come without pain for Fernandez, who needed two stitches in a nasty nose injury after clashing heads with Alfie Mawson during his fellow defender’s goal celebration. "We showed that anything can happen in football."



More from @AlfieMawson ➡️ https://t.co/gudDM1NnG1 pic.twitter.com/EsFiqTe8OD — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 23, 2018 “I broke it a long time ago, so it does not look good,” Fernandez said.

“I think it was Jordan (Ayew) who jumped behind me and Alfie’s head was a little bit too close to me and I hit him. “It’s not something you want to hit too hard!

“It hurts a bit after the stitches, it’s not too bad but it will probably hurt more over the next couple of days. Here’s @pajarofernandez sporting his war wound. Says @AlfieMawson headbutted him in the nose celebrating his goal. Two stitches, not broken says manager Carlos Carvalhal #SWALIV pic.twitter.com/tmg3lpomPA — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) January 22, 2018 “But it does not hurt when you win, and that was very big for us.

“We are only three points from safety and we can do it.” Swansea remain bottom of the table but are now level on points with West Brom and only three adrift of Newcastle in 15th place.

Carlos Carvalhal’s arrival has instilled belief that Swansea can pull off an escape act in the second half of the season, the Portuguese manager having taking seven points from his four league games in charge.

That winning feeling... 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9PW1sFxfwx — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 23, 2018 “The boss gave the clear message from the first day,” Fernandez said.

“He wants to help us on the pitch and it is working at the moment. “We are more aggressive and we need that, we must believe. “It was a big effort and that is what we are going to need, but we have not achieved anything yet and we need to keep going.”

Swansea City v Liverpool – Premier League – Liberty Stadium Liverpool had been unbeaten in 18 games, 14 of them in the Premier League, and had just ended the unbeaten record of league leaders Manchester City.

And Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum called on Liverpool to brush off their Swansea setback. “We were not lucky in the finishing. You have those games,” Wijnaldum told Liverpoolfc.com. “We must keep the confidence and look forward.

Swansea City v Liverpool – Premier League – Liberty Stadium “We had the unbeaten run, it was a good thing. “But it was only because we did the things we had to do on the pitch, we were 100 per cent concentrated and we were sharp from the first minute. “That’s what we have to do again.”

Press Association