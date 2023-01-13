‘Fergie? No – you must never call him that. He’s The Boss’ – Alex Ferguson still impresses Ashley Young

Sorting through some old memorabilia recently, Ashley Young’s wife came across a Watford programme from the start of his career and so the pair leafed through, alighting upon a feature on goalkeeper Alec Chamberlain, who played in Young’s professional debut – 20 years ago this September.

“We both said, ‘Oh, I wonder how old Alec is now,’” says Young as we chat early before training at Aston Villa’s training ground this week. A quick check online and the answer was a little startling. “Fifty-eight!” Young says. “I thought, ‘Wow, I’m old’”. Yet, Young – still a Premier League regular at 37 – is now just one year younger than Chamberlain was when the pair of them lined up for two decades earlier in a Watford team struggling in the Championship.

In his career, Young has captained Manchester United, played in a World Cup semi-final, won a Premier League and a Serie A title. Also, an FA Cup in 2016, although no repeat of that this year after his home-town club scored the shock of the third round by eliminating Villa.

It remains an unpredictable game, but 20 years on Young still cannot get enough of it. He is older than Wayne Rooney and Vincent Kompany. Older than James Milner and Sergio Ramos. But Young is still playing at the top and he is a strong contender to start for Villa against Leeds United in tonight’s Premier League clash.

I read him the list of managers he has played for post-Watford: Martin O’Neill, ‘Fergie’, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Antonio Conte, Steven Gerrard, Unai Emery. Quite a collection. “You can’t say ‘Fergie’ either,” he says with a smile. “That’s not allowed. He’s ‘The Boss’. Just to let you know!” Young describes them as all winners – which suits his character.

There is one manager he keeps going back to. “I talk to them all,” he begins. “I won’t say the best but the one who has given me the most is ‘The Boss’. Sir Alex. The one I still talk to most is ‘The Boss’. I had a conversation with him a few months ago and he was talking about the changes in football and how he would be nowadays.

“I won’t go into the conversation … I don’t know if he’s impressed by certain changes. But the way ‘The Boss’ was for years, the success he had – he had his way of dealing with players, of dealing with the press, whatever else there was. How he had his team set up. How he knew his team – weeks, months, in advance. The way he was with players. I am not too sure how that would be seen these days.

“We have a WhatsApp group for the old (Manchester United) players and we think there were only two out of the era who didn’t get shouted at. I was one and the other was Darren Fletcher. I don’t know whether that is because he is Scottish.”

That is Young now – an elder statesman of the game. A man who remembers how it used to be and has got the medals and the stories to prove it.

He is confident there will be another season after this one, his second in his second spell back at Villa where his career took flight between 2007 and 2011 before the move to United. He says that his 18 months in Italy with Inter Milan was transformative. He is fitter now than he was in his twenties. Was that the Conte effect?

“Oh, he is intense,” Young says. “If you ask any player who has played under him – you either sink or swim. You have to be on board with him and want to work. He is going to test you. But if you can come through that test and you want to win and you want to succeed …

“He (Conte) tests you in training, where you are running non-stop. It’s a different culture. I say that we ran a lot out there … I think I saw every part of that training ground because we ran around it all.”

It is easy to see why Young wants to keep playing as long as possible: good things keep happening to him. He was left out of the England reckoning for four years between 2013 and 2017 whereupon Gareth Southgate recalled him. Young ended up playing a major role at Russia 2018. Even in November, at the age of 37, he was on the 55-man long list for the squad for Qatar.

“Age is nothing but a number,” he says. “I look at other countries and in Italy the age of players is so much higher yet they are still playing for their national teams. It is not scrutinised.

“It is not looked upon as, ‘He is too old’. In England age is a massive thing. If you are fit enough, I don’t see it as a problem.”

