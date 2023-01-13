| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Fergie? No – you must never call him that. He’s The Boss’ – Alex Ferguson still impresses Ashley Young

Ashley Young and manager Alex Ferguson celebrate with the Premier League trophy after Manchester United won the 2012-'13 title. Young still has huge respect for the man he calls 'The Boss'. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Ashley Young and manager Alex Ferguson celebrate with the Premier League trophy after Manchester United won the 2012-'13 title. Young still has huge respect for the man he calls 'The Boss'. Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Young and manager Alex Ferguson celebrate with the Premier League trophy after Manchester United won the 2012-'13 title. Young still has huge respect for the man he calls 'The Boss'. Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Young and manager Alex Ferguson celebrate with the Premier League trophy after Manchester United won the 2012-'13 title. Young still has huge respect for the man he calls 'The Boss'. Photo: Getty Images

Sam Wallace

Sorting through some old memorabilia recently, Ashley Young’s wife came across a Watford programme from the start of his career and so the pair leafed through, alighting upon a feature on goalkeeper Alec Chamberlain, who played in Young’s professional debut – 20 years ago this September.

We both said, ‘Oh, I wonder how old Alec is now,’” says Young as we chat early before training at Aston Villa’s training ground this week. A quick check online and the answer was a little startling. “Fifty-eight!” Young says. “I thought, ‘Wow, I’m old’”. Yet, Young – still a Premier League regular at 37 – is now just one year younger than Chamberlain was when the pair of them lined up for two decades earlier in a Watford team struggling in the Championship.

Most Watched

Privacy