Fergal Harkin confirmed as sporting director of Standard Liege

Donegal native Fergal Harkin is leaving Manchester City for a new role in Belgium as he was today confirmed as the new sporting director for Standard Liege.

Harkin, who played for Finn Harps and Bohemians, had been on the staff at City since 2009 and his most recent role saw him oversee the loan deals for City players. Standard Liege, keen to revamp their setup after a disappointing season, have recruited the 45-year-old.

“I am grateful to the City Football Group for giving me the opportunity to work for them for 13 years. I am proud to have been part of a group that has made great strides during that period," Harkin told the club website.

"I am now looking forward to starting this new adventure and I am very excited to take up the challenge that Standard de Liège has presented to me to achieve the objectives set by 777 Partners.

"I want to bring the club back to the level where they should be in Belgian football. The passionate fans should be able to be proud of their club again."