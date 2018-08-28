Fenerbahce rule out Moussa Sissoko transfer

Turkish club Fenerbahce have insisted they are not trying to sign Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Turkish club Fenerbahce have insisted they are not trying to sign Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

The Super Lig club, managed by Dutchman Phillip Cocu, have been linked with a move for the Frenchman ahead of the transfer window shutting at the end of the week.

But the club have distanced themselves from the speculation, revealing they have not made contact with Spurs.

They said in an official statement on their website: “Regarding a transfer of Moussa Sissoko to our club, there has been no contact with the player, the manager or the club.”

Sissoko, who was Tottenham’s joint-record signing when he arrived from Newcastle in 2016, was not involved in the matchday squad for Monday’s 3-0 win at Manchester United.

The 29-year-old has found life tough since moving to London two years ago, making only 24 Premier League starts.

Press Association