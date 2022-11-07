Fatal fallibility from brave Athlone helps champions Shelbourne earn redemption on the double

6 November 2022; Jessie Stapleton of Shelbourne scores her side's first goal despite the efforts of Athlone Town goalkeeper Niamh Coombes during the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final match between Shelbourne and Athlone Town at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

6 November 2022; Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery and team-mates celebrate with the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup after the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final match between Shelbourne and Athlone Town at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A spectacular rainbow unfurled as the showpiece finale of the domestic season kicked off in Tallaght.

Shelbourne would eventually locate its wondrous bounty as the lights declined and they uproariously greeted these rare old times.

For their desperately disappointed victims, Athlone, the return of the sheeting rain at the full-time whistle only served as a watery metaphor for the oceans of regret that rained down upon them.

For Niamh Coombes, the goalkeeper for whom two momentary lapses of normally redoubtable reason would define this wildly uneven cup final, she might have wished to drown in her mournful sorrows.

One hopes she will get the necessary support to embrace her in the days to come.

She was not alone in her time of despair, as opponents and team-mates alike sought to console her in well-meaning attempts to dry the tears that flowed unstoppably.

There was a singular sense of grievance coursing through her colleagues as the grim realities of defeat forced them to watch on as veteran captain Pearl Slattery led her red hordes on a victory lap of the Tallaght sward.

The winners write the script, however, and in a campaign where they have lost a slew of players to the professional ranks, theirs was a success constructed upon the grimmest of determination, even if gifted its foundations.

To concede once from a goalkeeping error is unfortunate; to do so twice is unforgivable.

From two set-pieces in the opening quarter, Coombes unconvincingly flapped in the air as Shelbourne’s hungrier attempts to seize the moments saw them profit twice to score the decisive early strikes that decided the contest.

Her manager railed against the injustice of it all, claiming in the first instance that the first unwitting scorer, Jess Stapleton, had barged into the netminder from a second-minute corner.

And then a second time when he felt an incorrectly awarded free-kick by assistant referee Fintan Butler led to another aerial bomb she could not handle. This time, Shauna Fox rose highest to nod on for captain Pearl Slattery to finish.

And then, to compound his dismay, a harsh offside call for a Scarlett Herron header in the 71st minute that, such was his side’s dominance, he felt could have prompted a most remarkable comeback success.

In between times, his side had controlled an initially listless affair, a belated change in system and the arrival of three subs allowing the game’s best performers, Róisín Molloy and American Maddison Gibson, to utterly dominate.

But the footballing gods make no allowance for perceived injustices and, for all their sparkling build-up play, they just did not possess the cutting edge to sternly question Shelbourne’s mettle.

They are a streetwise collective; the experience of Slattery and the guile and poise of Noelle Murray sustaining an often flagging challenge against an emerging, exciting side whose youthful exuberance too often wasted some fine build-up work.

Their challenge now is to mirror manager Noel King’s defiant declaration that his side can develop a dynasty to maintain the improvements that underpinned what has been a remarkable season for the previously unheralded Midlanders.

With Shamrock Rovers announcing their intentions to enter the Women’s National League next season – precipitating a semi-professional league despite some lingering concerns among its current members – it will require all his motivational skills to retain his current squad.

As Shelbourne discovered this season, when losing up to seven players from their amateur squad, flux is constant at this uncertain level of football.

It would be quite a surprise were Gibson and Molloy not to receive requests for their services elsewhere next term.

Shelbourne seemed almost cowed into appeasement by the soft nature in which they compiled their early advantage, and too often, their attacking play was fitful and lacking in composure.

They offered little in passing patterns in a poor first half. Stunned by their dreadful start, Athlone, too, lacked confidence in possession and there was a distinct lack of quality.

After failing to maximise their haul last season, when human nature decreed that a last-gasp, last-day title success sparked over-exuberant celebrations, Wexford had denied King’s side the double last term.

They had been determined not to make the same mistake this time, and yet, despite being handed the early initiative, they seemed unsure just quite what to do with the unforeseen rewards.

For their part, when Hewitt decided to ask Molloy to switch wings, and then prompted Gibson into a more central role – where her commanding presence, gliding, forceful running and eye for a pass and goal held sway – Athlone dominated the affair after half-time.

But King asserted that, for all the sparkling skill of teenagers like Stapleton and Abbie Larkin, his side is just as adept at being a defensive unit, and even though they relied on it too much, they mostly pushed their opponents wide, crowding the central areas sufficiently.

It was only in the final 10 minutes that they recovered their poise sufficiently to ease to the finishing line. By then, Athlone had expired all their energy in the now hopeless task of resuscitation.