Farke hails ‘brilliant’ Pukki after striker’s hat-trick sinks Newcastle

The Canaries started brightly and were rewarded when Pukki fired his side into the lead with a powerful volley past Martin Dubravka.

Pukki, the Championship’s top-scorer last season with 29 goals, added a second in the 63rd minute when he turned and struck into the bottom corner before completing his treble 12 minutes later, slotting home after twisting past the Newcastle defence.

Jonjo Shelvey grabbed a consolation for the Mapgies in added time, but there was no doubt who the day belonged to.

“It was a good performance from Teemu today, not only because of his goals but because of his workload, because of his ability to link the play and he is so important to us for the spirit of the team,” said Norwich boss Farke.

“Not only for his goals, but in general because of his workload it was a brilliant performance.”

The German was full of praise for his side’s performance as a whole as they earned their first Premier League points on their return to the top flight.

Farke said: “My feeling is our performance was quite good.

“We were a bit like a thunderstorm in the first half and created many lightning crashes. I would have preferred to be two or three goals up at half-time so the game would have been done, but it was such a great performance.”

Steve Bruce admitted he was “really disappointed” as he pulled no punches in his assessment of his Newcastle side’s performance.

“I think that’s the biggest thing which I have to accept, the manner of it was the most disappointing of the whole afternoon,” he said.

“With and without the ball we certainly didn’t do enough and we’ll have to put that right, that’s for sure.

“The basics of any football match to start with we didn’t do enough and that’s what really disappointed me.”

Newcastle managed 10 shots in the match but only three on target and Bruce believes a goal could have made the difference.

He added: “I thought we had a couple of wonderful chances which might have given us a spark if we had taken one. At this level, the blatant ones we should be taking.

“And that might have given everybody a lift, but make no mistake it won’t mask the disappointment of we didn’t do enough and it’s as simple as that.”

PA Media