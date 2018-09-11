Farhad Moshiri increases his stake in Everton

The Iranian businessman acquired 49.9 per cent of Everton after selling his stake in Arsenal in February 2016 and it was announced on Tuesday he had increased his share in the Merseyside club by 18.7 per cent through Blue Heaven Holdings Ltd.

Moshiri, whose personal wealth is estimated at 1.7billion US dollars according to Forbes, has therefore taken his total holding to 68.6 per cent. He is expected to elevate that further to 77.2 per cent by July next year.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Everton Football Club today announces that major shareholder Farhad Moshiri has further committed to and increased his shareholding in the club.

“Farhad Moshiri previously owned 49.9 per cent of the club and in line with the agreement made at the time of his original investment, he has purchased 18.7 per cent through Blue Heaven Holdings Ltd, giving him a total holding of 68.6 per cent, which is expected to increase to 77.2 per cent no later than July 2019.”

Press Association