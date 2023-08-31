Fantasy Premier League – Gameweek Four: Who to start, who to captain and an Irish pick

Here are our Premier League fantasy football picks for who you need, a dark horse and an Irish pick for this weekend’s Fantasy Premier League action.

Gameweek four deadline: Friday September 1, 6.30pm

Who do I need this week?

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) £7.1m

The England winger is the man in form for gameweek four after hitting two goals and an assist in the Blues’ 3-0 win over Luton Town last weekend.

He has already scored one third of the number of goals he managed across the whole of last season, as his fine display against the Hatters earned him a 19-point haul.

That performance has seen FPL managers rush to purchase the 28-year-old, with over 650,000 transfers in making him the most-bought player this week.

Sterling managed five shots from inside the box against Luton, compared to just one in his first two starts this term. Chelsea host a Nottingham Forest side this week who have lost each of their two away trips to date this season, and are without a clean sheet in each of their last five competitive games.

Who to captain

James Maddison (Spurs) £7.7m

Spurs’ main summer signing Maddison has had a fine start to life in London with an impressive 22-point haul in his first three league starts combined.

The attacking midfielder gained 10 points on his league debut, scoring in their 2-0 win at Bournemouth, before he impressed again in their home win over Manchester United.

A pair of assists followed last weekend as Brentford held Spurs to a draw, with the 26-year-old currently his side’s best performing player to date this term.

A nice run of fixtures await Spurs with newly-promoted Burnley and Sheffield United up next, and with one in five users picking him this week, Maddison is set to continue his purple patch.

An Irish pick

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £5.9m

With Séamus Coleman still out injured and Ireland’s Burnley contingent facing a tough test against Spurs, this week’s Irish pick is Ferguson, who will look to star for Stephen Kenny’s side in next week’s huge Euro 2024 qualifying double header.

The 18-year-old began the season well with scoring a his first of the campaign off the bench against Luton Town on the opening day, while his first start of 2023/24 followed in last weekend’s 3-1 loss at home to West Ham.

But despite only earning eight points so far, he is still the Seagull’s joint-best performing forward, and will hope to enter the international camp on a high with a goal against Newcastle this weekend.

A dark horse

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) £7.0m

With a trip to newly-promoted Luton Town up next for the Hammers, star forward Bowen could prove a clever buy this weekend. The England international has started the new campaign with a bang with two goals and an assist in his first three games.

All of those goal contributions have come on the road so far this season, bringing in a total of 21 points. With David Moyes’ side taking on struggling Luton on Friday night, who have shipped seven goals in their first two matches, Bowen’s statistics make for good reading for FPL managers.

The 26-year-old’s 11 shots, eight inside the box and five on target are more than any other teammate so far this term, with Luton the ideal opportunity for him to continue his fine start to 2023/24.

Gameweek Four fixtures

Friday September 1

Luton Town v West Ham, 8.0

Saturday September 2

Sheffield United v Everton, 12.30

Brentford v Bournemouth, 3.0

Burnley v Spurs, 3.0

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest, 3.0

Manchester City v Fulham, 3.0

Brighton v Newcastle, 5.30

Sunday September 3

Crystal Palace v Wolves, 2.0

Liverpool v Aston Villa, 2.0

Arsenal v Manchester United, 4.30