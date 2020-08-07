FAI's union staff call for harmony within its ranks to avoid 'massive' job losses

FAI staff members in SIPTU have declared that 'enough is enough' and have called for harmony to avoid 'massive redundancies.'

They were present at the Red Cow Hotel ahead of Friday's emergency FAI Council meeting to discuss the tensions that have again engulfed the troubled football body.

Issues surrounding the independent chair Roy Barrett's signing of the January rescue deal with government have dominated the week with legal correspondence sent to members on Friday morning.

FAI staff fear that collapsing the deal will have grave implications for the rank and file staff - thus echoing comments made by Barrett earlier this week.

In a statement, FAI members of SIPTU said they were 'very concerned' and that they now feared for their future employment having 'tolerated mudslinging in the media.'

They referenced 2012 redundancies and wage cuts that took a heavy toll.

"In April this year, staff agreed to a wage deferral and now face the threat of massive redundancies," said the statement.

"The Governance Review Report under Aidan Horan and the MoU (Memorandum) restored confidence among FAI SIPTU staff.

"SIPTU representatives met with the Minister (Shane Ross) in January resulting in a rescue package for the FAI with guarantees that there would be no compulsory redundancies of staff.

"In latest reports and dispatches there is mention of massive redundancies of staff if no agreement is secured," continued the statement, with a nod to Barrett's correspondence earlier in the week.

"In conclusion it is time that FAI staff and their livelihoods are at the forefront of the discussion and an agreement be made resulting in the rescue package from Government and Sport Ireland be implemented in order to return the Association to a positive financial footing and make staff proud to be associated with a new FAI where all stakeholders work together.

"FAI SIPTU staff feel enough is enough and are asking on all sides to work together in the interest of the game and players."

