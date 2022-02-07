FAI’s need for Government funds to fulfil their vision for the future leaves soccer body in state of purgatory

For those with an interest in the direction of the sport in Ireland, there’s a different type of ‘Monday Night Football’ on the agenda tonight.

In a one-hour YouTube show from 7.0pm, the FAI will present their strategy for 2022-2025 in a virtual launch, a report that they are describing as an ‘ambitious’ plan that will ‘set out the blueprint for Irish football over the next four years and beyond’.

The draft document has leaked out across the past week and several sources who have read it have indicated they are slightly underwhelmed, although the slight caveat is that they are waiting to see if the final effort fills or explains gaps.

It is impossible to avoid the conclusion, however, that this vision for the future remains complicated by the legacy of the recent past.

A glass half-full on the absence of clearly defined targets is that the FAI aren’t going to risk writing cheques they can’t cash, especially with debt levels in or around €60m and the issues created by Covid. But the flip side view is that whatever the FAI put down on paper, they are not the masters of their own destiny.

Reading between the lines in some key areas of this document points to a reality where Government backing is essential for the future. But there’s no clarity yet on what form it will take and, in that context, the draft reflects an Association in a state of purgatory.

There are a few examples in the missive sent out by new FAI CEO Jonathan Hill, whose failure to move to Ireland on a full-time basis so far has come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

He says that the strategy was the result of a thorough consultation process, consisting of nine regional town hall meetings, 44 online and in-person consultations and in-depth interviews, 535-plus engagements with members of the football community, 40 written submissions from that community and 5,709 responses to a research survey across multiple stakeholder cohorts.

The plan lists a number of issues broken down into ‘consideration given’ and then ‘outcome in relation to the 2022-2025 strategy’.

For housekeeping issues, this functions effectively. Consideration was given to users complaining the FAI website is hard to navigate. The outcome is that a new fit-for-purpose site will be delivered within this strategy life cycle.

Meanwhile, when it comes to headline-grabbing areas, such as targets for the senior international football teams, recipients were told that the final strategy document would nail this down.

The suggestion was the aim would be to qualify for at least every second major tournament, but while going that route might function as a reference point for commentary around Stephen Kenny and Vera Pauw, there’s little the FAI can do between now and 2025 to influence those aspirations bar hiring and firing.

What’s needed is clear direction around a plan for academy and youth development in this country, given that Brexit rules preventing kids from emigrating to the UK until they are 18 have moved the goalposts forever. It has created the opportunity for Irish football to take control of player development while also exposing the inadequate nature of what’s there at present, both in terms of infrastructure and relationships.

Unfortunately, in the context of the strategy draft, this is where it all gets a little wishy-washy. It is clearly stated that the idea of a national residential academy has been ruled out, with a ‘broader, more regionally balanced approach’ on the cards.

However, the bottom line is that there’s no clear target on a matter that will be ‘kept under review’ in line with the work of the FAI’s new Director of Football – a replacement for Ruud Dokter – which is such a vital appointment.

Dokter was at the centre of the battleground between schoolboy clubs and the League of Ireland, which remains a burning issue.

The FAI board’s decision to delay the start of the U-14 national league until the summer has caused consternation in every quarter.

LOI clubs had already agreed in principle to take players from their schoolboy teams and the majority of those players have gone through with their moves anyway, meaning that the schoolboy sphere is furious and nobody is satisfied. SFAI Honorary Secretary Martin O’Hanlon resigned last week, citing this episode.

Collaboration

Granted, there are layers to this debate and fitting a solution into a tiny box is a big ask – yet the summary of this section is that ‘there is an onus on all Irish football stakeholders to collaborate and develop sustainable relationships’.

You’d like to think everyone was aware of that already.

In saying that, there are a few lines in the League of Ireland brief pointing to the way the wind is blowing.

To support LOI clubs playing a more active role in their community, each individual league member must launch a Football Social Responsibility (FSR) plan by 2023.

Measures are being put in place to increase the number of full-time staff working within clubs and academies and committing to introduce an ‘academy certification system’ is noteworthy.

In the men’s sphere, there is a view that expecting all 19 (it should be 20) teams to move forward together at the same pace is unrealistic and a grading system would allow those clubs who have either the means or the desire to push on in this department to aspire towards higher criteria, reflected in funding and status.

There have been murmurs that if the FAI do have joy in securing a greater level of state funding, a portion would be ring-fenced to increase the volume of full-time staff working in this department.

Last summer, it was highlighted that there are only six full-time academy directors in Ireland, lagging miles behind the European average. A UEFA landscaping report, released last week, again highlighted that staffing levels on these shores pale in comparison with the state of play in similarly sized countries.

The plan does say it is a priority ‘to develop a sustainable Academy structure that supports professional staff, increased contact hours for players, education of players and the growth of the League of Ireland as a whole’.

It then adds that the Association will ‘work with all stakeholders to maximise and ring-fence funding that can support the development of a full-time football industry as a long-term goal whilst ensuring future sustainability is at the core of funding models deployed’.

This qualifies for ‘core objective’

status, but the clear implication again is that external support will be required to make it happen.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin did strongly hint on ‘Off The Ball’ last year that state investment for a better League of Ireland would be available if the FAI came to them with a plan and it’s possible that publishing any kind of roadmap is a step towards accelerating those discussions. The strategy behind the strategy so to speak.

Facilities are the other major heading, of course, and we are told a ‘core KPI’ will be undertaking a dedicated LOI Infrastructure Plan encompassing stadia, training ground and academies.

Nobody is going to object to this, yet there’s work to do to get the sod turned on projects that were meant to be completed by this year.

Again, the advancement of these projects is dependent on the public purse and all the FAI can really do is try and help shape a coherent approach towards effective lobbying.

It’s in line with a recurring theme of the draft, with a stating-the-obvious vibe rather than revolutionary direction.

This isn’t to take away from important references to referee welfare, mental health programmes, ‘Football for All’ and there is a promise to expand on a response to clubs that aren’t offering women’s football.

Innovative changes to the underage leagues announced last week concerning game time and moving between age groups highlights there are sharp minds within the organisation cognisant of issues.

There are complexities in producing an all-encompassing document that must be acknowledged, but it is FAI voices that have built up expectations about what it might represent. Viewers who tune in are entitled to expect more meat on the bones.