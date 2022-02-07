| 3.3°C Dublin

FAI’s need for Government funds to fulfil their vision for the future leaves soccer body in state of purgatory

Ambitious’ presentation on strategy for Irish football reflects external factors influencing association’s four-year plan 

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny’s job expectations are suggested to require he lead the country to at least every second major finals

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

For those with an interest in the direction of the sport in Ireland, there’s a different type of ‘Monday Night Football’ on the agenda tonight.

In a one-hour YouTube show from 7.0pm, the FAI will present their strategy for 2022-2025 in a virtual launch, a report that they are describing as an ‘ambitious’ plan that will ‘set out the blueprint for Irish football over the next four years and beyond’.

