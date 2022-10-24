The FAI's kit supplier say they are taking legal advice after the association today moved to end their 28-year partnership, the FAI axing JACC Sports with four years left on their current contract.

Since 1994 Dublin-based kit company JACC (previously known as Toplion) have supplied the kit to all international teams under the FAI's jurisdiction, Umbro the kit sponsor for most of that time, apart from a spell (2017-2020) where Ireland wore New Balance kit, though both Umbro and New Balance are under the JACC brand.

A new contract was agreed in 2019 which would have seen JACC supply kit to the Irish teams until 2026.

But today the FAI informed JACC that the deal was off. "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that it has today terminated its sponsorship agreement with JACC Sports Distributors Limited, in accordance with the terms of the agreement," the FAI said in a statement.

A new kit supplier, along with a new sponsor, should be in place for the Euro 2024 qualifiers next year, with Puma already reportedly interested in a deal with the FAI, but it's unclear what kit Stephen Kenny's side will wear for the internationals against Norway and Malta next month.

JACC said they received an email from FAI chairperson Roy Barrett, at 9.02am on Monday, "informing us of their intention to terminate the contract".

They added: "At 11.46am we replied stating the following to Mr. Roy Barrett, “We refer to your letter of 24th October 2022 with reference to a supposed termination of the Sponsorship Agreement between the Association and JACC dated 8 January 2020 (the Sponsorship Agreement) and the Variation Agreement to the Sponsorship Agreement dated 3 August 2021 (the Variation Agreement). We reject fully any purported effort by the Association to terminate the Agreement, which termination is rejected.”

In a statement to Independent.ie, JACC added: "We find it highly irregular and unwarranted in terms of any working, that the Association’s longest standing, most loyal sponsor, and the sponsor which has contributed more financially than any other sponsor to the Association would be treated this way.

"The fact that Roy Barrett and the FAI have chosen to go public with something that we have rejected seems agenda-fuelled at best and malicious at worst. We are taking legal advice and will not be making any further comment at this time."