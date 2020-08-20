FAI welcomes Government decision to allow one parent or guardian attend underage matches

One parent or guardian of an underage player will be allowed to attend matches after an agreement was reached between the FAI and government departments.

New guidelines related to Covid-19, published on Tuesday, had left many coaches and parents confused over who could attend training and matches involving players under 18, but ahead of a plan to update their own protocols on player safety on Friday, the FAI stated that an Under-18 can be accompanied.

"The Football Association of Ireland welcomes tonight’s announcement by the Government that one parent or guardian can now accompany a player under the age of 18 to a football match or training session," an FAI statement said.

"The FAI has been in talks with government agencies on the new guidelines for our sport since they were announced on Tuesday and will now publish updated Safer Return to Play and Safer Return to Training Protocols on Friday."

Online Editors