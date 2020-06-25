FAI to hand independent Mazars review over to An Garda Síochána and ODCE

The board of the FAI have decided to hand the independent review carried out by Mazars over to An Garda Siochana and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

A brief statement from Abbotstown today confirmed the latest turn of events.

Last year, in the aftermath of a turbulent period for the Association arising from the emergence of John Delaney's bridging loan to his employer, Mazars were commissioned by the FAI to "conduct an independent and in-depth external review of all matters"at the association.

The profile of the FAI board has changed dramatically in the intervening period, and they have taken time to digest the completed report from Mazars.

Their opinion was that it should be handed over to the aforementioned authorities with the FAI sending out a missive on behalf of the board.

"In April 2019, the Board of the Football Association of Ireland established an independent investigation to be undertaken by Mazars in respect of certain matters of concern which had come to the attention of the then Board," read the statement.



"The report arising from that investigation has now been furnished by Mazars to the current Board of the FAI. Having considered the matter and taken advice, the Board of the FAI has determined that it is appropriate that the report be referred to An Garda Siochanaand to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.



"The Board of the FAI will not be making any further comment on the matter at this time."

Online Editors