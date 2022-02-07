FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill during a media briefing, in Dublin, following the announcement of the Republic of Ireland and UK are to bid for EURO 2028. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The FAI have vowed to deliver a new "logo, identity, position and values" for the debt-ridden association as part of their strategy.

And in a in the strategy paper, which has been seen by Independent.ie, outlining that plan for 2022-2025, to be presented to the public this evening, the FAI have also made public other aims such as: delivering qualification for Euro 2024, qualification by the senior women's team for either the 2023 World Cup finals or the 2025 Euros, a "new brand identity for the League of Ireland by 2023", a new third tier for the men's League of Ireland (2023) and a second tier for the Women's National League (2025).

The FAI board have also stated their desire to bring the Europa League final to Dublin in 2024, and in a nod to difficulties and tensions in recent years, the FAI also promised to "Revitalise the relationship and connection between our fans (in Ireland and abroad), our international players and the Association... ensuring supporter engagement is at the core of what we do".

The document also makes big promises on women's football, at senior and underage levels, with a target of "Minimum 75% attendance" at all games involving the senior women's international team as well as for "Peak TV audience on RTÉ to exceed 750,000 for a Women’s National team fixture" and growing the game for females to the point where 750 clubs nationwide will offer football for women and girls.

An audit of facilities at League of Ireland level has also been promised, with the intent to "Produce an LOI Infrastructure Plan encompassing stadia, training grounds and academies with needs analysis agreed and costed to secure necessary investment".

The report, based on so-called "town hall meetings", engagement with the "football community" and over 5,000 responses to a research survey, says: "Between 2022 and 2025 we will work with central and local government to co-create and co-fund a long-term investment strategy so football has the right infrastructure to meet demand".

Read More

In his notes, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill, who earlier today took questions at an online press conference in his first engagement with the media since September and who is being asked to address questions about his failure to relocate to Ireland permanently since he took up the role 15 months ago, spoke of "transparency".

"It is up to all of us now to deliver this new and progressive FAI, to capitalise on the governance reforms, the transparency and the clarity of thought and vision that have followed the events of recent years.

"We are now an Association for the future. And to deliver a fitting future for every girl and boy taking their first footsteps on their own field of dreams over the lifetime of this Strategy, we must come together like never before. We must work together, without division or rancour or historical prejudice, to deliver to our full potential in every club, every community, every village, town and city in Ireland. We must give the Irish people a game to be proud of," Hill says.

The strategy will be published online on Monday evening.