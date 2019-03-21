THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has said it would be "happy" to attend an early meeting of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Sport but has not yet confirmed if chief executive John Delaney will be there.

FAI suggest earlier date to be quizzed by TDs and Senators but are yet to confirm if John Delaney will attend

The FAI has written to the Oireachtas Committee on Sport to say that representatives are willing to appear before TDs and Senators earlier than the scheduled date of April 10.

A letter noted that some committee members had speculated about the possibility of bringing this meeting forward.

The FAI letter suggested an earlier date of April 3 when it said it would be "happy" to meet with the committee.

The letter did not state if Mr Delaney would be in attendance on either suggested date.

Members of the committee want to quiz the FAI on a €100,000 bridging loan given by Mr Delaney to the association in 2017.

It did not confirm last night if Mr Delaney would attend a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee and Independent.ie has made renewed efforts today to seek clarification on if he will appear.

Last night the FAI said it was willing to meet Sports Minister Shane Ross and Sport Ireland, the body which distributes State funding to sporting organisations, in relation to the loan.

It has also written to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement offering clarification on any issues raised by the loan, and said it will answer any questions.

Online Editors