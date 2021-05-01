FAI ‘standing by their manager’ over row between Ireland boss Pauw and father of Manchester City player Toland

The FAI say they are “standing by their manager” after the Ireland women’s head coach Vera Pauw yesterday outlined an allegation against a father of an Irish international, Tyler Toland, in a press briefing yesterday.

Donegal woman Toland, 19, who plays for Manchester City in the Women’s Super League, has not been involved in an Irish squad since the away trip to Greece in November 2019.

In 2017, she became the youngest senior player to make their Irish international debut, as a substitute in a World Cup qualifier, just one month after her 16th birthday.

Pauw had previously explained that Toland’s absence was due to a lack of game-time for her club.

There have been numerous public utterances from both sides in the past year but yesterday the manager decided to expand on the matter when questioned by a reporter.

“I said before that Tyler had to call me,” she said.

“That wasn’t for nothing. I have seen the newspaper articles, Twitter and everything but when her Dad harasses and intimidates me for 50 minutes. I had to hold my assistant back. The player agrees with that.

“When the player says she will never, ever play for Ireland as long as you are coach but then acts as if . . . I said if you change your mind then just call me.

“The reason was because she wasn’t in the line-up. I want to make it clear for once because there is a lot going on. I have contact with her agent to solve it.

“Young players can make mistakes but she needs to realise that she has made a mistake and not put it on my plate.

“I could have not done that to protect her but she’s going into the papers as if I hadn’t selected her.

“She needs to call me if she wants to play for me, also on the bench and when others are better."

Pauw was asked to expand on the issue with Toland’s father, Maurice.

“No,” she replied. “I already said too much but I am fully behind what I said. I’m not going on because I want to save the career of Tyler Toland.

“Tyler was in the plans for the line-up but it appeared others were better. As a 17-year-old, she was on the bench twice. Then she decided to think that I didn’t like her.

“Together with her father, she decided not to play for me. I read in the paper that she changed her mind but she needs to call me.”

Pauw was then asked were it not preferable that she take the initiative rather than the player.

“Not when there’s harassment and intimidation,” she once again alleged. “I have my rights too and this has done a lot to me. It doesn’t take away my feelings for this squad because they’re fantastic.

“The fact that she’s in the papers saying the opposite – as if I don’t select her – makes me say this statement. It’s the first time in my life that I don’t protect the player. Harassment and intimidation is not part of our game and I need to be protected here.

“She needs to call me and explain how she can come back into the squad. She has sent me a standard text message. She needs to call me. That’s the agreement. Three times she said yes to that agreement. Would you text somebody if that’s the background?

“I didn’t make that up.

“Maybe a bit of guts would help. I’m not the one breaking her career; I’m only here to save her career. I’m also a human being.”

The Irish Independent contacted Tyler Toland and her father, Maurice, several hours before publication but neither had responded by deadline.

The FAI said they “would not be adding any comment but are standing by the manager”.