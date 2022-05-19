FAI set to appoint English-born coach Marc Canham as Director of Football

The FAI are set to announce Englishman Marc Canham as their new Director of Football, filling the role previously held by Ruud Dokter.

Canham (39) has emerged from left field as the preferred candidate. The former lower league footballer has made his name in the coaching sphere and is currently the English Premier League's Director of Coaching.

He played with Colchester and Bournemouth before dropping into the non-league sphere, while he also lined out for England's Futsal team.

Canham worked with the academies of Bristol Rovers and then Bristol City on his climb up the ladder to a position with the Premier League where he has held a variety of roles.

His current brief is responsiblity for the strategic development of coaching and coach development within the professional game in England. According to his LinkedIN page, he also works for professional clubs and stakeholders to 'develop a future pipeline of Players, Coaches and Match Officials for English Football.'

There was a lot of interest from both home and abroad in the role with the FAI using a British based recruitment firm to speak to candidates as part of a short listing process.

Former Ireland underage manager John Morling, who recently left a role as head of the Brighton academy, was in the frame.

The appointment of an English candidate has already drawn a reaction on social media from established members of the Irish football scene who felt that the role needed to be filled by a local with a knowledge of the diplomatic issues in the schoolboy football scene.

Dokter was a contentious figure and will be remembered for the process that led to the introduction of the national underage leagues which excluded top schoolboy nurseries.

Earlier this year, the FAI's CEO Jonathan Hill, another former FA employee, said that the chosen candidate needed to understand the 'unique' landscape of Irish football.

"Do I think we need someone who understands that we need to find Irish solutions to Irish problems? Absolutely," said Hill.

"And we have some really good people who are interested in the role and some really good people who are interested in the role who are not Irish."

Ex-League of Ireland goalkeeper Stephen Henderson, who has since worked as a manager and coach at a variety of levels, voiced his displeasure at the suggestion the announcement of Canham was imminent.

"I hope this doesn’t happen," he tweeted. "We have top class people on our doorstep that can and need to mediate change within the different affiliates. Outside of this scope we also have incredible coaches & educators. What we don’t have are the facilities to let these people shine."