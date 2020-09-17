FAI set to announce ex-FA commercial director Jonathan Hill as new CEO

The FAI are set to announce Jonathan Hill as their new CEO

Jonathan Hill is believed to be on the verge of taking over as CEO of the FAI. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for IWC)

The FAI is set to unveil ex-English FA commercial director Jonathan Hill as their new CEO in the coming days.

Governance specialist Sarah Keane was considered the favourite to fill the permanent role vacant since John Delaney’s demise last year once interim boss Gary Owens pulled out.

But Hill’s decorated track record for clinching sponsorship deals made a major impression on the interview board led by new Chairman Roy Barrett. Final interviews were held by Zoom last Friday.

Hill – who like Barrett is a Leeds United fan – presided over a €400m spike in commercial deals during the five-year stint he completed at the English FA in 2009.

He has remained in the industry by working for leading companies such as Kentaro, IMG, WPP and most recently Laureus.

Speaking to UP magazine last month, Hill said he was ready for a return to the mainstream sports sector.

“I’ve got a lot of experience in the football sector but have been lucky enough to build experience across a range of sports, so I would love to be able to help any entity within any sport to push itself forward to be and remain relevant in the ever changing world we live in,” he said.

Online Editors