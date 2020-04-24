FAI set for cash boost as FIFA release €140m to associations affected by coronavirus pandemic

The FAI is set for an initial cash boost of just over €460,000 after soccer's world governing body FIFA announced it was releasing around €140million to its national associations whose finances have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA confirmed each of its 211 member countries would receive $500,000 (€462,000) in the coming days plus any entitlement under the Forward 2.0 development programme.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino described it as the "first step" in a wider plan to assist those struggling due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA's duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs," he said.

"This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress. This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community."

FIFA said the money represented operational funding for 2019 and 2020. Under normal circumstances, the associations would only receive full funding upon fulfilment of specific criteria such as the organisation of a set number of men's, women's and youth competitions, but was providing it to protect its members.

The FAI, who had brokered a financial rescue package just as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold, have since forced staff to take pay cuts as it deals with the crisis.

Online Editors