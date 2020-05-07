FAI seek 'clarity' over return date for amateur and underage football

The FAI say they have asked for "clarity" from the government on when amateur and underage football can be allowed to resume.

The focus for the association this week has been to try and provide conditions for the return of the SSE Airtricity League, with playing games behind closed doors in July an option being explored but there was no guidance on when the non-professional game could return.

"We have submitted a series of questions to Sport Ireland seeking clarity on the five phases of easing the COVID-19 restrictions, as outlined in the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business," FAI interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn said.

"Our Medical Director Dr. Alan Byrne is liaising with the HSE and the Department of Sport on the conditions that will facilitate a safe return for our players, coaches, volunteers and referees at the earliest opportunity.

"As soon as we have that detailed information, we will issue guidelines for our leagues and clubs on a return to training and action. We thank them for their patience and understanding as we gather all information before making the best decision for all concerned.

"Football will be back when the time is right. In the meantime, we thank all our members for obeying the lockdown and urge them to continue to follow HSE guidelines," Quinn added.

