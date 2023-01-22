FAI says Vera Pauw extension not on agenda yet as it confirms new sponsor on the way

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill has confirmed there is no rush to sort out the future of World Cup-focused Vera Pauw after a new deal for U-21 boss Jim Crawford was eventually announced yesterday.

Crawford has been on a rolling contract with the issue left hanging in the air prior to last September’s Euros play-off with Israel, a situation which caused some unease.

However, Hill said after Saturday’s resumed AGM of the FAI that a formal announcement was imminent and the prospect of the news being reported in the papers stirred Abbotstown into rushing out the statement that also confirmed his assistants Alan Reynolds and John O’Shea are sticking around.

Pauw’s deal is up after this summer’s World Cup, but the CEO says that all parties are satisfied with leaving contract talks on the back burner as they focus on the road ahead for her trailblazing women’s team although the issue may not be completely shelved.

“While Vera and I speak on a regular basis, we haven’t talked about her future beyond her current contract,” said Hill.

“She and I both want her to concentrate as much as possible on the upcoming tournament (World Cup) and genuinely we’ve given just about everything she’s asked for, and wants and needs, in terms of infrastructure and people, preparation. That’s what Vera is completely concentrating on, and I think that’s right.”

​Hill steered clear of being drawn into another hypothetical debate about Stephen Kenny’s position, stating the focus is on getting behind the manager for a seismic 2023 which starts with a March window centred around the Euros qualifier with France.

Further down the line, the FAI says there are provisional plans in place to help Kenny’s team prepare for the June qualifier in Greece because of the likely sweltering conditions.

According to Hill, the FAI is close to signing off on a warm weather camp in preparation which will include a training game. Independent.ie understands Turkey is the most likely destination, with Antalya a venue used by both the men’s and women’s sides in the past.

The FAI hierarchy is preparing for a busy build-up to the France match with the launch of a new logo – as part of attempts to create a fresh identity – and the unveiling of a kit sponsor with the top table refusing to confirm that a deal with Castore has been agreed.

“The deal we’ve done with a new kit supplier is of a magnitude and with a company we believe will transform how we interact with fans and customers, that’s important for finances,” said Hill.

“It’s a very positive deal. We won’t tell you the numbers when we announce it but it’s transformational. Their product and kit will help us in terms of conversations with prospective men’s senior team title sponsors.”

Hill and outgoing chair Roy Barrett said there are plans to complete an audit of facilities around the country – at League of Ireland and grassroots level – before the end of March. This is part of plans to build a case for improved Government funding.

If ever a reminder was needed of how bad things are, the collapse of a section of a stand in the Market’s Field in November’s First Division play-off between Galway and Waterford delivered a reminder. Hill said a report on the matter has been received but the FAI is in the process of reviewing findings.

The main business of Saturday’s meeting was the proposed ratification of new and existing board members. Niamh O’Mahony was voted onto the board as the League of Ireland representative, replacing Dick Shakespeare who stepped aside.

Independent directors Packie Bonner and Robert Watt succeeded in getting approval to stay on for a further two years. However, underage representative Tom Browne lost out (46-44) with the vote preceded by criticism from the floor on how the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland (SFAI) handled the process of sending Browne forward for nomination again.

There was sympathy for Browne from his board colleagues, with the FAI bosses indicating they were satisfied that the SFAI had gone about its business correctly. But there will be interest in how they deal with the process of putting forward a replacement.

Hill suggested it might provide an “unexpected opportunity” to accelerate the process of meeting gender balance requirements if a female candidate is proposed but president Gerry McAnaney stressed it is up to the SFAI to identify whoever is the best fit for them.