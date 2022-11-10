The FAI has revealed that Dick Shakespeare will not be seeking re-election to the association’s board.

Irish football’s governing body wrote to members of the professional chamber of the General Assembly to inform them that Shakespeare will not be seeking re-election as a member of the Board of the FAI at the reconvened AGM on December 15th.

First elected to the Board at the 2019 AGM in Trim, the UCD stalwart has represented the professional game and the League of Ireland at board level for the past three years.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have informed my fellow Board members and members of the Professional Chamber of my decision not to seek re-election to the Board of the FAI at the upcoming reconvened AGM of the Association,” he said.

“I want to thank my fellow Board members past and present for their support since I came onto the Board in very trying times back in 2019.

"Together we have worked hard to restore public faith in the FAI and whilst I will no longer be involved at board level, my passion for the game will not wane and I will continue to call those in power to order from the sidelines as we strive to grow Irish football for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Thanking Dick for his dedication to the FAI, prior to and during his time as Board member, association president Gerry McAnaney remarked: “Dick Shakespeare came onto the Board in a time of crisis and was one of the steadying hands who helped significantly to get the ship back on course.

"His dedication to football is well known to all who have worked with him at his beloved UCD and throughout his time with the Association via the League of Ireland, the Council and most recently the board.

"I know he will not be far from the coal face of Irish football despite this decision. We thank him for his endless commitment to our game to date and I personally want to thank Dick for his support and advice during my time as President.”

Chairperson of the FAI Board, Roy Barrett added: “I speak on behalf of everyone on the Board of the FAI and across our sport when I thank Dick for his service to our game for many years now.

"It didn’t take his election to the board in 2019 to confirm his commitment to bettering Irish football and he was never afraid to take a stand, something I am sure he will carry forward into the next phase of his football life.

"Whoever succeeds him on the board will have very big boots to fill.”

Members of the Professional Chamber of the FAI’s General Assembly have also been informed of the nominations process for the reconvened AGM in December when a number of board positions will be up for re-election.