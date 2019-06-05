FAI reveal attempt to hack their computers at Abbotstown headquarters

Email services at the troubled football body were affected by the attack.

It is a fresh development in a testing period for the football body with six reviews ongoing into the affairs of the Association.

Forensic computer scientists are on site at Abbotstown looking into the problem.

An FAI statement said: "The computer servers of the Football Association of Ireland, located at its Abbotstown headquarters, were the subject of external hacking over the weekend.

"The Football Association of Ireland has informed both an Garda Siochana and the Data Protection Commission of the breach. The Association assures customers that no breach of payment details took place as such data is stored off-site. FAI ticket sales are also processed and paid for via a third party platform.

"Email services at the Association were affected by the external attack but are now partially restored. Forensic computer scientists are on site and work is continuing to restore a full service for staff."

Online Editors