FAI promise €19m Government funding will be used at all levels of Irish soccer

The FAI have promised that an allocation of €19million in Government funding, related to Covid-19 supports, will be used at all levels of the game.

Sports bodies today learned they would receive a total of €57m from the state's coffers, to account for income lost during the pandemic, with €19m of that due to come the way of soccer.

"On behalf of everyone involved in Irish football, I want to thank Ministers Martin and Chambers, their Government colleagues and Sport Ireland for this latest and most welcome financial support for our game and we look forward to the allocation of these funds to the FAI, the League of Ireland and Women’s National League and Grassroots football," FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said.

"The commitment of Government to aid Irish football during the COVID-19 pandemic, both last year and now in 2021, has been vital to sustaining and growing the game at all levels across the country.

"The adherence of all our stakeholders to the Government’s COVID-19 guidelines throughout the pandemic has, I am sure, been reflected in this 45% increase in resilience grant funding to Irish football.

"That commitment to respecting the Government and FAI protocols at a time when we all just wanted to play football was exemplary and we are thankful to the entire Irish football community for their hard work and indeed patience."