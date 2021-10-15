FAI play down fears U-19 sides could play in cross-border final

Organisers of the cross-border Unite The Union competition may be forced to push the final into next year due to concerns from clubs south of the border over their fixture lists.

Played for the first time in 2019, the Unite The Union Cup, which pits the champions of the League of Ireland and Northern Ireland Football League against each other, did not take place last year due to Covid-19.

A revamped competition, with four teams instead of two as each league’s second-placed sides will also compete, was launched in Belfast yesterday, with prize money of €60,000 for the winners, €40,000 for the runners-up and €25,000 for the beaten semi-finalists, a tempting prospect.

The final has been fixed for Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on December 4, but the date is an obvious problem for LOI teams, especially should St Patrick’s Athletic finish in the top two in the league and thus qualify for the cross-border competition, and also reach the FAI Cup final (November 28), with little time to fit in that play-off between the top two in the league to select the LOI’s entrant for the Unite The Union final.

Champions-elect Shamrock Rovers are out of the FAI Cup and play their final league game on November 19, so keeping their players in camp for an extra two weeks, instead of allowing them finish their season to rest up ahead of a 2022 season which will have an early start, is another issue as Rovers are due back for pre-season training on January 2.

There were some fears that the LOI clubs could field their U-19 sides in the competition, though a way around that would be to push back that planned December 4 final into January, a compromise which has been privately discussed by some of the clubs already.

“It’s not a concern for us now, you can hear the positivity of the clubs and the excitement of playing in the Aviva Stadium in the final, it’s going to be a big game for the clubs and the players who would like to be involved in it so it’s not a concern at this moment in time,” FAI league director Mark Scanlon said when asked if clubs could play their U-19 teams. “I would see it being a big game for the clubs and players, a game they want to be involved in.

“Obviously clubs and managers will always have an issue with whatever fixtures that come out but a lot is going to depend on the cup semi-finals for us and second place in the league. It will be hard if a team gets to both the FAI Cup final and the final of the Unite the Union Champions Cup but it’s all part of the price of success, I suppose,” said Scanlon said at yesterday’s launch.

Looking at his own league, Scanlon says a new structure is on the way for the 2022 LOI campaign, with an early start date (likely to be February 11) as leagues across Europe, and the UEFA club competitions, adjust schedules to take in the 2022 World Cup finals. The LOI is also likely to take a break during international windows to avoid postponements related to international call-ups, such as last weekend where four of the five LOI Premier Division games were called off.

“It’s an issue with the international dates and it’s a problem where I’d look at the positive side, that so much of our players are involved in international football, seven in the U-19 squad and then all the ones in the U-21 squad and players from different countries in different international squads,” Scanlon said. “So the international window is really beginning to affect the league schedule which I think is a positive and progression for the growth of the league.”