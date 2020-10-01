FAI optimistic on fans attending Nations League and Dundalk's Europa games in November

Republic of Ireland and Dundalk fans could be allowed back in the Aviva in November. Niall Carson/PA Wire

The FAI expect that no fans will be able to attend the Nations League qualifier against Wales in Dublin on Sunday week, but the association are optimistic that supporters may be allowed in to matches in November as well as Dundalk's games in the group stages of the Europa League.

UEFA announced on Thursday night that, following the successful trial of allowing some supporters to attend the Super Cup in Budapest last month, they will ease restrictions on fans being admitted to matches under the UEFA banner.

All matches in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League, as well as the Nations League, have been played behind closed doors, but now UEFA are willing to admit some fans.

"The FAI welcomes today’s announcement by UEFA allowing the return of fans, up to a maximum 30% of capacity, to all international and club games under UEFA’s jurisdiction. The ruling will begin with next week’s national team fixtures, and the FAI will now discuss today's developments with the Irish Government," an FAI statement said.

"This UEFA decision could help facilitate the return of Ireland fans in significant numbers for upcoming home fixtures involving the senior men, senior women and Under-21 men’s teams. It could also allow for Dundalk fans to attend their home games in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League following tonight’s win over KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium."

Read More

There will be no fans, either home or away, admitted to next week's Euro 2020 playoff in Bratislava due to government restrictions in Slovakia while the current status of Dublin at Level 3 of the Irish government's regulations will prevent the admission of any fans for the Republic's game at home to Wales on October 11th.

The FAI have also been informed by the Finnish FA that they will allow some spectators in to the stadium in Helsinki for the Nations League game on October 14th.

Dundalk played against Faroe Islands side KI behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium but once the outcome of the group draw is known, the club may be able to permit close to 15,000 for their home games in the group stages at the Dublin 4 venue.

Online Editors