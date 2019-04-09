FAI interim CEO and President assure staff it's 'business as usual' after Sport Ireland's decision to suspend funding

FAI staff have been told that it's 'business as usual' after Sport Ireland's decision to suspend funding this afternoon.

President Donal Conway and interim CEO Rea Walshe echoed comments from the Association's earlier press release by telling employees that the Board are confident their relationship with the statutory body can be repaired.

Interim CEO Rea Walshe

Conway and Walshe sent another co-signed e-mail to FAI staff after Sport Ireland's decision became public knowledge.

They took the action after the FAI admitted they had not fully complied with Sport Ireland's conditions of grant approval in 2017 - when they failed to inform them of the situation which led to John Delaney giving his employer €100,000.

FAI President Donal Conway. Executive Vice President John Delaney with FAI president Donal Conway

"In light of today's news regarding Sport Ireland funding, we would like to assure you that it is business as usual for you and for the Football Association of Ireland," said Conway and Walshe, in a memo seen by independent.ie

"As you will know, we have already received 50pc of our funding for 2019 from Sport Ireland and this decision is to to suspend and withhold payment of the remaining 50pc while the FAI takes steps to reassure Sport Ireland in the areas of compliance and governance

"This has no immediate impact on the funding or activities of the Association as the next tranche of funding is not due for some months

"Sport Ireland have stated today that they note some of the positive steps the FAI have taken in recent days and we did have a very productive meeting with them in their offices last Friday.

"They have also promised to review their stance at next and subsequent board meetings. The Board of the FAI are confident that he will restore trust and confidence and rebuild the relationship with Sport Ireland," the message to staff concluded.

Conway and Walshe will be part of the FAI delegation that appears along with Delaney at the Oireachtas Committee tomorrow morning.

