FAI in 'challenging financial position' as new CEO Hill reveals staff set to receive portion of pay deferrals back

New CEO Jonathan Hill has told FAI staff they will receive a portion of their deferred salaries back next Friday but warned that the Association remains in a 'challenging financial situation.'

The Englishman addressed the FAI workforce in an online meeting this morning and answered questions from employees on a range of issues hanging over from a difficult period for the football body.

Prior to the event, Hill penned a circular to confirm that he had engaged with the FAI Board about addressing the issue of wage deferrals which were announced at the end of March as a response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Staff took temporary cuts on a sliding scale, although employees earning less than €25k were not affected.

Those earning between €25k to €48k suffered a 10pc cut with higher earners then seeing their pay packet affected proportionately with the top cut of 50pc affecting senior figures paid in excess of €102k per year - including senior manager Stephen Kenny.

Hill informed staff that workers in the €25k-€40k will receive 25pc of their deferred pay on December 18, with tiered returns of 15pc (staff paid up to €60k), 10pc (up to 80k) and 5pc (up to €100k) with the highest earners only receiving 2pc of monies owed to them.

"We remain challenged by the ongoing effects of Covid-19 on the wider economy and our own football ecosystem where revenue streams from fans in stadia and other key income streams (such as sponsorship, media rights and summer camps etc) continue to be hit and therefore continue to impact our overall financial position and for now it is prudent to assume this will continue into at very least the early part of 2021," said Hill in his missive.

He also informed staff that a benchmarking process designed to review pay across the company has been delayed to the start of next year with external help sought.

The FAI's financial difficulties have been well documented and the release of the 2019 accounts earlier this week confirmed that a €5.1m loss was recorded.

Staff have learned that ticket income for this year was down in the region of €11m and the hope is that a restricted attendance will be allowed into the Aviva Stadium for the March visit of Luxembourg but that is dependent on the public health picture.

Several meeting sources gave a positive verdict on the performance of the former English FA commercial director in his initial address, detailing how he covered a range of areas and appeared to be on top of his brief even though he is working remotely from his native land.

Development officer concerns around restructuring of the workforce were addressed, and Hill was also asked why a press release with the accounts was sent out in the minutes after Monday's World Cup draw, a move that was described as 'old FAI.'

He said that a decision that involved the communications department was influenced by a deadline for getting the information out which was tied in with their change of auditors but is understood to have acknowledged that the timing was unfortunate.

Hill's primary brief is to attract commercial revenue with the FAI searching for a new main sponsor and the League of Ireland also looking for a title backer.

He has not spoken to the media since his appointment and is expected to keep a low profile on that front - in the short term at least.

