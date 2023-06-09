FAI hoping €863m plan can ‘transform’ game in Ireland

The FAI are hopeful the “ambitious” €863m infrastructure plan designed to “transform” the game in the country can kick into action from 2024 and they are in the process of bringing the document to the highest levels of government.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill confirmed they have already held positive talks with officials from the Department of Sport and the next step from that will be to move up the political ladder to present a case for a vision which needs €517m (60pc of the total) from central government to become a reality.

“The documents and the vision have been shared not just with the ministers within the Department of Sport and Culture but also at the highest level within Government, at Taoiseach and Tánaiste level, and within the finance division. So we’ve started that process of communication,” said Hill, who feels the FAI is in the process of drawing a line under the troubled end of the John Delaney four years ago.

Read more FAI defends questioning of betting tax funding and insists €863m plan should not be hindered by past troubles

“I think all of you would have seen, in very simple terms, the number of very senior politicians who have attended games at both the Aviva Stadium and Tallaght Stadium over the last two years so there is real and proactive engagement now that I don’t think would have been seen back in 2019.

“What happened prior to 2019 will never happen again.”

The FAI say that they envisage the bulk of the 2,500 projects they wish to complete across a 15-year period will have a multisport aspect.

They are hoping for increased funding via existing sports capital and large scale infrastructure avenues in addition to access to monies from the Shared Island Fund, the Brexit Adjustment reserve and an increased betting levy. However, they have no guarantees in any of those areas – and the betting tax is a contentious issue in itself with Government trying to distance it from its funding of horse and greyhound racing.

However, Hill argues that the horse racing industry is a success story that Government should be trying to replicate in other areas, with the FAI report concluding that facilities at grassroots and League of Ireland level are the main obstacle to creating a sport that can deliver maximum benefit in a number of headings.

Opposition parties Sinn Féin and Labour have welcomed the proposal and indicated they are willing to support the concept. This is timely with an election around the corner and the FAI have a start date in mind even if the document was missing one.

“We felt it was important to get it circulated before the (Dáil) recess,” said Hill. “We’ve talked to the Department (of Sport) and Government accordingly.

“It’s the start of the debate. In practical terms, I’d see this starting in 2024 in an ideal world.”