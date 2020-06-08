FAI give green light for all clubs to resume training from next Monday

Paddy Kirk has his temperature taken by Aaron Fitzsimons, Equipment Manager, as his team-mates wait in line ahead of a Bohemian FC training session at Dalymount Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The FAI have given all SSE Airtricity League, schoolboy and amateur clubs the green light to return to training next Monday, after unveiling a 'Safer Return to Training Protocol' document.

The association has called on all of its member clubs to adhere to the new measures and observe its recommendations after the further lifting of restriction from Monday June 8.

It now means that, while clubs can resume training on June 15, no matches, friendlies or otherwise, can take place until further notice from the FAI.

An FAI statement read: "Today’s Protocol publication provides a thorough and comprehensive step-by-step explanation to the Pathway that permits all adult amateur and underage football, including underage National League clubs, to return to training on or after next Monday, June 15th.

"All clubs must appoint a COVID-19 Compliance Officer and carry out a risk assessment before any return is authorised.

"Subject to Government guidelines, no matches – competitive or friendly - are allowed until further notice under the jurisdiction of the FAI.



"Further specific information will be available to clubs and groups within Football For All through the FAI’s Football for All Department.

"The FAI Safer Return to Training Protocol and supporting documents are available to download at fai.ie/safer-return-to-training"

