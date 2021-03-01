FAI ‘delighted’ as UK government pledges support for five-nation bid to host 2030 World Cup

The FAI will launch a bid to host the 2030 World Cup with England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales

The UK government have promised to give their backing to the joint bid by the four UK nations and the FAI to co-host the 2030 World Cup finals.

Last week, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said that the bid by England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to join the Republic in bidding to host the tournament in 2030 was "absolutely credible".

And in a joint statement issued late on Monday night, it was claimed that "feasibility work" for the bid could now take place following the promise of £2.8m in funding from Boris Johnson's government.

“The football associations and government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK government has committed to support a prospective five association bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup," the statement said.

"We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022. Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations.

"If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community.”

