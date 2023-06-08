FAI defends questioning of betting tax funding and insists €863m plan should not be hindered by past troubles

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill, left, and chairperson Roy Barrett before the FAI Facilities Strategy launch at the headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin

FAI chair Roy Barrett and CEO Jonathan Hill feel that the football body’s ambitious €863m infrastructure plan, a vision that requires over €500m from the government, should not be hindered by concerns about the organisation’s troubled recent history.

And they have defended the idea to raise questions about the betting tax driven funding of the horse and greyhound racing industry, with Hill declaring the levy as a ‘good example’ of government delivering a stimulus to a sport and Barrett calling for an increase from 2pc to 3pc so the wealth can be spread.

The duo were speaking at a press conference in Abbotstown to accompany the announcement of the FAI’s 15-year-vision for infrastructure.

With €517m investment from government central to the strategy, and the plan floating the establishment of an independent foundation to deal with the management of funds for reasons of transparency, the top table were asked if the mistakes of the John Delaney era would affect their chances of bringing their vision to reality.

“What happened prior to 2019 will never happen again,” said Hill, who revealed the FAI's debt is down from €63m to €44m. “This is a new debate and conversation we’re going to have with government.

“We have started discussions already with the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland. They have been very positive. They are supportive of any proposal that brings the wider debate of funding sport to the table.”

Barrett spoke in stronger terms on what he described as the “chronic” underfunding of the game and feels this should be separated from the rescue package thrashed out in late 2019 and early 2020 in tandem with his arrival.

“We can’t attest to what happened under the last management infrastructures, all we know is it imploded around 2019,” said Barrett, who is due to step down before the end of the year.

“At the time I absolutely believe it was the right thing for government to step in and stabilise the organisation.

"They placed a lot of trust in the management and the board to do that and help the game grow against the backdrop where they absolutely recognised the relative importance of football in this country and what it could be.

“But if you look over the last 20 years and however things were managed and whatever the perceptions were, the reality is as sport and a leading sport, football was grossly underinvested in compared to the other main sports.

“We ask on behalf of the football community, here is a plan and what it will take to give people the necessary facilities for them against the backdrop for a generation there hasn’t been sufficient investment in football compared to any other leading sport. Those are the facts.

“Any government funding for anything, particularly sport, is going to be emotional. People will have an emotive view, whichever sport they are from. What we have sought to do over the last 18 months is to take the emotion out of it and say, ‘the facilities are poor,’” continued Barrett, who was asked about where projected budget surpluses sit in with the timing of their launch.

“It makes sense in any economy, when you have surpluses like that, to spend a chunk of it on improving infrastructure.

"We have lots of needs in this society, with the housing crisis, the housing needs, but we also have a sporting infrastructure deficit.

"I do believe putting money into facilities now to cater for current needs and growing needs that will be there over the next 20 years is the prudent thing to do.

“We have a sport which has been chronically under invested for a long period of time.

"If that underinvestment continues we will have all sorts of problems given the growth of the sport, the relative size of the sport, and the changing demographics would indicate that the demand for football and football facilities will get bigger and bigger and bigger.

“Against that background are we confident we will get funding? I am certainly confident that we should get funding. We believe we have a good case.”

The FAI’s document outlines possible routes to secure the €517m from government and one angle mentioned is the possibility of the increase in the betting tax from 2pc to 3pc.

When independent.ie published details of an FAI commissioned report into the history of the levy and its relationship with the Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund in the context of the sports funding picture in Ireland, the public response from the government was somewhat dismissive.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was critical of the FAI for pitching sports against each other, while government officials claimed there was no longer a link between the betting tax and the funding of the HRI and GRI - although it was admitted that it did inform the policy picture that decided the level of funding funnelled annually in that direction.

Indeed, HRI have previously lobbied for an increase in the betting tax and the FAI say that’s what should happen.

"We have not been critical of any sport,” said Barrett.

“When you look at something like the betting tax we tried to take the fact based approach to a funding stream that has been there for the last 22 years for two other sports.

"Rather than being emotive about this, let's look at this and see why it happened and how it happened. The reality is, for those two sports, €1.6 billion has been put into those sports as investment.

"I think it is an absolutely reasonable question to ask - if the original basis of the legislation was one thing, and if you applied it today then football and other sports should benefit from it.

"What we would suggest is an increase of the betting levy from two to three per cent so other sports, including football could benefit from an increased yield from betting levies.

"We are not trying to pit ourselves against other sports or say we should be taking off them.

"The most reasonable option is not to take away from existing sports, as there is clearly a dependence on it, but to increase the yield from the levy. So increase the levy.”

Hill added: "I personally see the levy situation as a good example of government actually delivering a stimulus to a sport and not seeing it as a subsidy.

“I do see the opportunity for the government to replicate what it has done for horse racing, which is clearly a very successful sport and industry now, for football moving forward.”

Barrett was asked about smaller bookmakers objecting to a tax rise because it would put their businesses in jeopardy.

“That has been a constant refrain every time there has been a change in the betting levy,” he replied.

“I see Horse Racing Ireland has called for an increase in the levy as well. I don't believe that that issue should dwarf the significant benefit that can accrue for society more generally if increased yields from gambling are put to proper use, and good use, which in this context is more facilities for more sports, which would benefit more people."