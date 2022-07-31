FAI Cup round-up: Wexford shock Sligo as Galway United, Cork City, Malahide and Bonagee also progress

Dinny Corcoran equalised for Wexford in the FAI Cup win over Sligo Rovers

The biggest shock of the FAI Cup weekend was saved for the last game as Sligo Rovers were sent packing by Wexford after a horrible mistake from Luke McNicholas.

Similar to St Patrick’s Athletic, the Bit’O’Red were undone at home by First Division opponents just three days after a European high.

Aidan Keena’s second half penalty put John Russell’s much changed side ahead, yet they were sent for an extra 30 minutes by Dinny Corcoran’s late equaliser.

Just as the game seemed to be heading towards penalties, the new Sligo number one McNicholas – who excelled in both legs against Motherwell – endured a moment to forget when he dropped a routine Ger Shortt shot into his own goal.

It’s a serious downer for Russell’s team ahead of their midweek trip to Norway to face Viking Stavanger in the third round of the Europa Conference League.

With a top three finish in the league looking like a long shot, their best hope of a European return is taking fourth spot and hoping that one of the teams above them lifts the trophy.

Elsewhere, the FAI will investigate the circumstances behind the collapsing of a fence in Cork City’s derby win over First Division rivals Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park.

Away fans were celebrating Ruairí Keating’s first-half winner when the incident happened, and there was a long delay as a consequence. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

Elsewhere, Galway United hammered Bluebell United 7-0 to cap a miserable weekend for junior and intermediate clubs facing League of Ireland opposition, with the out-of-season amateurs suffering an aggregate 26-0 defeat across five fixtures.

However, Bonagee United and Malahide progressed through two all non-league ties. Bonagee hammered Pike Rovers 6-0 whereas Malahide needed penalties to get past Salthill Devon.