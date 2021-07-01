FAI COO Rea Walshe to leave the association at the end of the year

The FAI have announced that Chief Operations Officer Rea Walshe will be leaving her post at the end of the year ahead of establishing her own consultancy business.

Walshe will be finishing up after an eventful seven year stay in Abbotstown which kicked off with her appointment as Legal Manager in 2014.

She moved up the ranks and was appointed interim CEO after John Delaney's dramatic switch to Executive Vice President in March 2019.

Walshe survived the reshuffle which followed Delaney's protracted exit from the Association but she came under scrutiny last year when the Sunday Independent revealed that she was paid by her former boss for personal legal services - which was a breach of Law Society guidelines.

The work was based around defamation cases taken by Delaney in 2017.

Walshe retained her old role of Chief Operating Officer in an executive restructure overseen by the new board but will now depart for pastures new.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Rea for her dedication to Irish football over the last seven years and to wish her well when she establishes her consultancy in 2022," said FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.

"Throughout her time with the Association and across her various roles, including a spell as Interim CEO, Rea’s contribution has been significant. I would like to wish Rea and her family well and join our Board and my colleagues in wishing her the best of luck in her next career step.”