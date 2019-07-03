FAI confirm no employee data affected by last month's cyber attack

The Football Association of Ireland have released a statement insisting that the employee data has not been affected by the recent cyber attack.

The FAI announced early last month that cyber hackers had breached servers at the organisation's headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin.

But they have confirmed tonight that staff have been assured that employee data has not been affected and that the association are keen to bring the matter to a close.

The statement reads: "The Football Association of Ireland has today written to all staff and former staff to update them on the recent cyber security incident which occurred over the June Bank Holiday weekend at the FAI's Abbotstown headquarters.



"Upon becoming aware of the incident, the FAI immediately engaged external computer forensic experts to assist with investigating the incident.

"These investigations found malware on a payroll server but the FAI have assured staff, and former staff, today that there is no evidence of any of their data being extracted from the server.



"The forensic computer experts have also informed the FAI that other critical online services, including the FAInet system which handles all player registration details, have not been affected in any way by the incident.



"The FAI have treated this matter very seriously and are focused on closing out this incident and preventing any further security incidents.



"The Association again assures customers that no breach of payment details took place as such data is stored off-site. FAI ticket sales are also processed and paid for via a third party platform."

"The Office of the Data Protection Commission has been notified of the incident as well as our efforts to ensure that no data subjects were adversely impacted."

Online Editors