FAI Chief Operating Officer Rea Walshe retains role with Mark Scanlon appointed LOI director in Executive shake-up

SPOTLIGHT: FAI chief operating officer Rea Walshe and her former boss John Delaney arriving at Leinster House in 2019. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Meathman Mark Scanlon is set to be announced as the new League of Ireland director with chief operating officer Rea Walshe retaining her job after the FAI board ratified four key executive appointments.

Scanlon, the FAI's National Co-ordinator for Schools and Third Level football, came through an interview process to land the post that was previously held by Fran Gavin before it morphed into the Competitions Director job.

Interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn had been hotly tipped for the role but the Irish Independent last week revealed that the former Ireland international hadn't applied.

Meanwhile, Walshe has successfully come through an internal process which effectively saw her interview for her own job.

It's understood that Walshe was faced with just one opponent after four positions were advertised internally as part of restructuring of the Abbotstown executive.

FAI board members are braced for a backlash given that Walshe held key governance roles during the tenure of ex-CEO John Delaney.

Last month, the Sunday Independent detailed that Walshe was paid €2,500 by her former boss Delaney for personal legal services in a breach of Law Society guidelines back when she was the FAI's corporate affairs and licensing director.

It's understood that the current top table members are satisfied that Walshe declared it to the board through the right channels before she had a temporary stint as CEO in the aftermath of Delaney's exit - even though it's believed that senior FAI officials were very concerned about the matter when it came to light.

Elsewhere, Mark Russell (Commercial and Marketing Director) is staying in a slightly tweaked version of his current job, while Ger McDermott (Grassroots Director) has received a promotion.

Scanlon's appointment has met with raised eyebrows in league circles as a number of clubs believed a vital role should have been opened up to external applicants. He will now be responsible for driving league strategy after a turbulent period for the game here.

