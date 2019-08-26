FAI chief Noel Mooney reacts to tweet over role in John Giles Foundation

Interim FAI chief Noel Mooney has commented on his role in the John Giles Foundation from his first spell as an FAI staff member and says he was "not aware" of payments made in relation to the creation of the concept of a charity walk.

Former League of Ireland player Con Martin confirmed over the weekend that he is in a legal dispute with the FAI over a financial arrangement related to a series of walks to raise funds for the John Giles Foundation.

The FAI made payments to Martin totaling €300,000 between 2011 and 2016. Weekend revelations of the payments in the Sunday Times sparked anger among sections of the football community, with Dundalk FC chairman Mike Treacy asking "When and how does this end".

Mooney worked on the Walk Of Dreams project, part of the Giles Foundation, when he was on the FAI staff, before his move to UEFA but he says he was "not aware" of the payments.

"My role was to organize the the fundraising walk (I think it was 15 simultaneously around Ireland) in March 2011. We raised hundreds of thousands of euro that was then distributed to fund grassroots clubs applications for football projects," Mooney said in a post on twitter last night.

"I certainly was not aware of that ... the lads who worked with me on the JG Foundation walk put in huge work for the good of football. It was certainly all done in the right spirit."The FAI gave official backing to the 'Walk of Dreams' project, launched in 2011, which raised €360,000.

"Half of the money raised will go back to participating clubs while the other half is used by the Foundation to fund football projects where they are needed most," Giles said in a press release issued by the FAI in 2011. The last public event from the Foundation was a golf classic in September 2017.

When the FAI confirmed last March that former CEO John Delaney would take up a newly-created position of Executive Vice President, an FAI press release stated that dealing with the John Giles Foundation would be one of nine roles associated with Delaney's new post. Delaney has been on gardening leave from the FAI since last April.

