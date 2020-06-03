FAI board will continue to push for reform in wake of complaint from senior council member

The FAI have said they will continue in their efforts to restructure the association in the wake of a complaint from a member of their senior council over governance issues.

Last week FAIS (FAI Schools) delegate Nixon Morton wrote to FIFA and UEFA to express the "very real concerns of a representative sample of our football family" over a number of matters at the FAI.

Of particular concern to Mr Morton was the Memo of Understanding between the FAI and the Department of Sport, which will see the number of independent directors on the FAI board increased from four to six, with council members no longer eligible for their roles after ten years' service.

Morton's letter also mentioned "a titanic battle for the heartand soul of football in our country".

The FAI have today issued a response but insist that involving their "key stakeholders", including the Government who are propping up the debt-ridden body with a €30m deal, is vital.

"The Board of the Football Association of Ireland unanimously agreed at a meeting on Tuesday night to proceed with its plans to develop a strategy incorporating a planned restructuring of the Association, supported by the required constitutional reform forthe benefit of everyone involved in football in Ireland," an FAI statement issued on Wednesday said.

"The Board is further committed to regaining the trust of the public and the key stakeholders who are supporting the Association to help them achieve that plan. The Board are further committed to implementing the highest standards of corporate governance andwill ensure that all those involved in the game of football will be represented democratically in any future structure.

"The Board of the FAI is available to engage in dialogue with any stakeholder with constructive input during this process, in the interest of developing and promoting the game in Ireland. The Board will continue to work on charting a safe return to footballand completing the process for the appointment of a CEO."

Online Editors